photo of Jennifer Fisher, MMSc, PA-C

Jennifer Fisher, MMSc, PA-C

Health Writer

Jennifer is a board-certified physician assistant. She earned her bachelor of science in kinesiology at James Madison University, then went on to obtain her master of medical science at Tufts University School of Medicine, where she completed the physician assistant program. Jennifer has clinical experience in general and cosmetic dermatology, plastic surgery, and hospitalist medicine. In addition to her clinical work as a PA in dermatology, Jennifer works in medical writing. Jennifer is a member of the American Medical Writers Association (AMWA), American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA), and Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants (SDPA).

Posts by Jennifer Fisher, MMSc, PA-C

Vitamins, minerals, and hair loss: Is there a connection? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Vitamins, minerals, and hair loss: Is there a connection?
Sepsis symptoms: Recognizing the need for urgent medical care featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Sepsis symptoms: Recognizing the need for urgent medical care
What is lymphedema? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

What is lymphedema?
Demystifying hyperpigmentation: Causes, types, and effective treatments featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Demystifying hyperpigmentation: Causes, types, and effective treatments
Dyshidrotic eczema: Effective management strategies featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Dyshidrotic eczema: Effective management strategies
Navigating hidradenitis suppurativa featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Navigating hidradenitis suppurativa
Perioral dermatitis: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Perioral dermatitis: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
Keratosis pilaris: Treatment and self-care for this common skin condition featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Keratosis pilaris: Treatment and self-care for this common skin condition
Maladaptive daydreaming: What it is and how to stop it featured image

Mind & Mood

Maladaptive daydreaming: What it is and how to stop it
5 stages of grief: Coping with the loss of a loved one featured image

Mind & Mood

5 stages of grief: Coping with the loss of a loved one
Fall prevention: Strategies to help keep you from falling down featured image

Staying Healthy

Fall prevention: Strategies to help keep you from falling down
Result 1 - 11 of 11

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
blog image 1

Your amazing parathyroid glands
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.