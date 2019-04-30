Recent Blog Articles
Jennifer Fisher, MMSc, PA-C
Health Writer
Jennifer is a board-certified physician assistant. She earned her bachelor of science in kinesiology at James Madison University, then went on to obtain her master of medical science at Tufts University School of Medicine, where she completed the physician assistant program. Jennifer has clinical experience in general and cosmetic dermatology, plastic surgery, and hospitalist medicine. In addition to her clinical work as a PA in dermatology, Jennifer works in medical writing. Jennifer is a member of the American Medical Writers Association (AMWA), American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA), and Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants (SDPA).
