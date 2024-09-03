Can CBD oil help manage pain?
- Reviewed by Peter Grinspoon, MD, Contributor
Chronic pain affects hundreds of millions of people worldwide, prompting a continuous search for safer, effective pain management solutions. One therapy gaining popularity is CBD oil. Does it help?
What is CBD oil?
Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of over 400 chemical compounds found in the cannabis (marijuana) plant. Unlike THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, also found in cannabis), CBD doesn't produce a high. CBD oil is typically extracted from hemp, a variety of cannabis with low THC levels. The extracted CBD is then diluted with a carrier oil, such as coconut or hemp seed oil, creating CBD oil.
CBD oil may be used in many different forms. It's available in capsules that can be taken by mouth; as tinctures and sprays that are placed under the tongue; and in oils, lotions, and creams that are applied to the skin. CBD oil can even be vaped with an e-cigarette.
Can CBD oil help manage chronic pain?
CBD's potential to alleviate chronic pain may be attributed in part to its anti-inflammatory properties, though it interacts with dozens of different receptors in our bodies. It is believed to modulate the body's endocannabinoid system (ECS), which plays a role in regulating various physiological processes, including pain sensation, mood, and immune response. By influencing the ECS, CBD may offer a means of alleviating pain and inflammation (which are often two sides of the same coin). Additionally, CBD may help reduce anxiety and improve sleep, both of which can indirectly contribute to pain relief.
Research on CBD oil's efficacy in managing chronic pain is still in its early stages, but the findings are promising. Several studies offer hope that CBD may help reduce pain and improve the quality of life for individuals with various chronic pain conditions.
A systematic review published in the journal Cureus analyzed multiple studies on CBD and pain management. The review concluded that CBD could help reduce pain and inflammation in conditions such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, and neuropathic pain. Research in another report also concluded that CBD, along with other cannabinoids, can be an effective treatment option for managing chronic pain in adults.
Many of the studies included in the research of CBD also look at the effects of cannabis, which contains both CBD and THC, on pain relief. This makes it difficult to draw conclusions on the effect of CBD alone on chronic pain.
More research is needed to fully understand CBD's effectiveness for pain management. Currently the FDA does not approve the use of CBD oil for the treatment of chronic pain. The only FDA-approved use of CBD is for certain childhood epilepsy syndromes.
Is CBD oil safe?
CBD oil is generally considered safe. According to the World Health Organization, CBD is well tolerated in most individuals and has a good safety profile. But it's still wise to use CBD with caution, and to openly communicate with your physicians about your CBD usage. CBD side effects can include:
- fatigue
- drowsiness
- changes in mood, such as irritability
- diarrhea
- changes in appetite or weight
- dry mouth
- liver inflammation.
CBD can also interact with certain medications because it competes for liver enzymes and can raise the levels of other drugs in your system. If you are taking other medications, it is particularly important to discuss with your health care professional before starting CBD. The CDC advises against using CBD during pregnancy.
Quality and purity are significant concerns with CBD products. The market is wholly unregulated, so CBD products may not contain what's stated on the product label, and may be contaminated with unwanted substances such as THC (which is dangerous if you are not expecting it and are, for example, driving).
Always purchase CBD oil from reputable sources that provide third-party lab testing results to ensure product quality and safety. These come with a COA, or a certificate of analysis, which demonstrates that the labeling is accurate.
About the Author
Jennifer Fisher, MMSc, PA-C, Health Writer
About the Reviewer
Peter Grinspoon, MD, Contributor
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.