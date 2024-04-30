Recent Blog Articles
Peter Grinspoon, MD
Contributor
Dr. Peter Grinspoon is a primary care physician, educator, and cannabis specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital; an instructor at Harvard Medical School; and a certified health and wellness coach. He is the author of Seeing Through the Smoke: A Cannabis Specialist Untangles the Truth About Marijuana, as well as the groundbreaking memoir Free Refills: A Doctor Confronts His Addiction. He is a board member of the advocacy group Doctors for Cannabis Regulation. He is also a TedX speaker and commonly lectures on the topics of cannabis, psychedelics, addiction, opioids, and physician health.
Posts by Peter Grinspoon, MD
Staying Healthy
If you use cannabis, do it safely
Staying Healthy
Why is it so challenging to find a primary care physician?
Mind & Mood
The popularity of microdosing of psychedelics: What does the science say?
Mind & Mood
Ketamine for treatment-resistant depression: When and where is it safe?
Mind & Mood
How to recognize and tame your cognitive distortions
Healthcare Disparities
Poverty, homelessness, and social stigma make addiction more deadly
Staying Healthy
The endocannabinoid system: Essential and mysterious
Mind & Mood
Back to the future: Psychedelic drugs in psychiatry
Staying Healthy
Common questions about medical cannabis
Peter Grinspoon, MD
How to avoid a relapse when things seem out of control
Peter Grinspoon, MD
Mind-body medicine in addiction recovery
Staying Healthy
If cannabis becomes a problem: How to manage withdrawal
Peter Grinspoon, MD
A tale of two epidemics: When COVID-19 and opioid addiction collide
Exercise & Fitness
Health coaching is effective. Should you try it?
Staying Healthy
Older adults and medical marijuana: Reduced stigma and increased use
Mind & Mood
Dopamine fasting: Misunderstanding science spawns a maladaptive fad
Diseases & Conditions
Save the trees, prevent the sneeze
Peter Grinspoon, MD
Kratom: Fear-worthy foliage or beneficial botanical?
Peter Grinspoon, MD
Cannabis is medicine — don’t make it taste good
Peter Grinspoon, MD
Going public with sobriety
Peter Grinspoon, MD
Cleaner living: Plant-friendly is planet-friendly
Peter Grinspoon, MD
Does addiction last a lifetime?
Staying Healthy
Cannabidiol (CBD): What we know and what we don't
Peter Grinspoon, MD
Physician burnout can affect your health
