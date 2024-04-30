photo of Peter Grinspoon, MD

Peter Grinspoon, MD

Contributor

Dr. Peter Grinspoon is a primary care physician, educator, and cannabis specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital; an instructor at Harvard Medical School; and a certified health and wellness coach. He is the author of Seeing Through the Smoke: A Cannabis Specialist Untangles the Truth About Marijuana, as well as the groundbreaking memoir Free Refills: A Doctor Confronts His Addiction. He is a board member of the advocacy group Doctors for Cannabis Regulation. He is also a TedX speaker and commonly lectures on the topics of cannabis, psychedelics, addiction, opioids, and physician health.

Posts by Peter Grinspoon, MD

If you use cannabis, do it safely featured image

Staying Healthy

If you use cannabis, do it safely
Why is it so challenging to find a primary care physician? featured image

Staying Healthy

Why is it so challenging to find a primary care physician?
The popularity of microdosing of psychedelics: What does the science say? featured image

Mind & Mood

The popularity of microdosing of psychedelics: What does the science say?
Ketamine for treatment-resistant depression: When and where is it safe? featured image

Mind & Mood

Ketamine for treatment-resistant depression: When and where is it safe?
How to recognize and tame your cognitive distortions featured image

Mind & Mood

How to recognize and tame your cognitive distortions
Poverty, homelessness, and social stigma make addiction more deadly featured image

Healthcare Disparities

Poverty, homelessness, and social stigma make addiction more deadly
The endocannabinoid system: Essential and mysterious featured image

Staying Healthy

The endocannabinoid system: Essential and mysterious
Back to the future: Psychedelic drugs in psychiatry featured image

Mind & Mood

Back to the future: Psychedelic drugs in psychiatry
Common questions about medical cannabis featured image

Staying Healthy

Common questions about medical cannabis
How to avoid a relapse when things seem out of control featured image

Peter Grinspoon, MD

How to avoid a relapse when things seem out of control
Mind-body medicine in addiction recovery featured image

Peter Grinspoon, MD

Mind-body medicine in addiction recovery
If cannabis becomes a problem: How to manage withdrawal featured image

Staying Healthy

If cannabis becomes a problem: How to manage withdrawal
A tale of two epidemics: When COVID-19 and opioid addiction collide featured image

Peter Grinspoon, MD

A tale of two epidemics: When COVID-19 and opioid addiction collide
Health coaching is effective. Should you try it? featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Health coaching is effective. Should you try it?
Older adults and medical marijuana: Reduced stigma and increased use featured image

Staying Healthy

Older adults and medical marijuana: Reduced stigma and increased use
Dopamine fasting: Misunderstanding science spawns a maladaptive fad featured image

Mind & Mood

Dopamine fasting: Misunderstanding science spawns a maladaptive fad
Save the trees, prevent the sneeze featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Save the trees, prevent the sneeze
Kratom: Fear-worthy foliage or beneficial botanical? featured image

Peter Grinspoon, MD

Kratom: Fear-worthy foliage or beneficial botanical?
Cannabis is medicine — don’t make it taste good featured image

Peter Grinspoon, MD

Cannabis is medicine — don’t make it taste good
Going public with sobriety featured image

Peter Grinspoon, MD

Going public with sobriety
Cleaner living: Plant-friendly is planet-friendly featured image

Peter Grinspoon, MD

Cleaner living: Plant-friendly is planet-friendly
Does addiction last a lifetime? featured image

Peter Grinspoon, MD

Does addiction last a lifetime?
Cannabidiol (CBD): What we know and what we don't featured image

Staying Healthy

Cannabidiol (CBD): What we know and what we don't
Physician burnout can affect your health featured image

Peter Grinspoon, MD

Physician burnout can affect your health
Result 1 - 24 of 32

