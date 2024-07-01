Can you increase your metabolism?
Your genetic makeup is the greatest determinant of your metabolism. But don't let that deter you from making lifestyle changes if you want to lose weight. There are a few ways to give your metabolism a boost.
What is metabolism?
Metabolism is the process through which your body converts what you eat and drink into energy. This complex process powers everything you do, from breathing, to growing, to providing your brain with the energy to think.
The body burns calories (a measure of energy) all the time, whether your body is active or at rest:
- Basic body functions: Even when you're resting or sleeping, your body needs energy to keep vital functions going, like breathing, circulating blood, and repairing cells. This energy use is called your basal metabolic rate (BMR).
- Daily activities: Moving around, walking, talking, and doing everyday tasks also burn calories.
- Exercise: Physical activities like running, swimming, or lifting weights increase the number of calories your body uses.
Metabolism is largely influenced by genetics. But there are some lifestyle modifications you can make that may help increase your metabolism.
A key reason someone may want to boost their metabolism is because of the role metabolism plays in weight loss. Weight loss occurs when the body burns more calories than it consumes. Someone with a higher metabolic rate will burn more calories both at rest and during activity than someone with a lower (or slower) metabolic rate.
Diet and metabolism
Many people diet or follow restrictive diets to lose weight. But restrictive diets can sometimes backfire by slowing down your metabolism. That's because your body slows down your BMR, burning fewer calories over time, when it interprets reduced calorie intake as a threat of starvation. This is one reason why losing weight can often be difficult.
So how can you choose foods that will boost, rather than slow, your metabolism? Research has found that certain foods can affect diet-induced thermogenesis (DIT), which may boost resting metabolic rate. Foods that may have this effect include:
- Protein. Healthy sources of protein include lean chicken, fish, beans, Greek yogurt, edamame, nuts, chia seeds, and low-fat cottage cheese.
- Unrefined carbohydrates. Fiber-rich foods that aren't highly processed can increase energy expenditure because they take longer to digest. Examples include vegetables, fruits, whole-grain breads, brown rice, and legumes.
- Caffeine. An 8-ounce cup of coffee contains about 100 milligrams (mg) of caffeine, while an 8-ounce cup of black tea contains about 50 mg.
- Green tea. Green tea contains about 25 mg of caffeine per each 8-ounce cup. Drinking about three cups of green tea a day can help you burn around 100 extra calories daily.
DIT is higher in the morning and lower in the evening. Eating larger meals earlier in the day might help you burn more calories.
While losing weight requires burning more calories than you consume, your body still needs sufficient fuel and nutrients to function properly. Instead of simply eating less, it's better to focus on consuming nutritious foods and increasing your physical activity.
Should you build more muscle to enhance metabolism?
Strength training exercises can boost metabolism by building muscle tissue. Muscle burns more calories than fat. And unlike fat, muscle burns calories even at rest. This means that the more muscle mass you have, the higher your BMR will be. In fact, total muscle mass along with your genetic makeup are the strongest determinants of BMR.
In addition, strength training has a post-exercise calorie-burning effect known as excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC). After intense workouts, the body requires more oxygen to restore its resting state, resulting in additional calories burned post-exercise.
Research suggests that high-intensity interval training (HIIT) may also elevate metabolism for some time after a workout. HIIT involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief periods of rest or low-intensity activity.
