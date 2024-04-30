Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Nancy Ferrari
Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Publishing
Nancy Ferrari is Editor in Chief at Harvard Health Publishing and a former editor of the Harvard Heart Letter. Before joining Harvard Health, Nancy was Manager of the Clinical Publications Program at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. She began her work at HPHC as a women’s health writer creating patient education materials for ob/gyn and primary care practices. Nancy’s writing and editing experience includes work at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she worked at the Journal of Science, Technology, and Human Values, the MIT Communications Office, and where she edited a conference proceeding on energy and the environment.
Posts by Nancy Ferrari
Nancy Ferrari
New imaging technique may help some men avoid prostate biopsy
Nancy Ferrari
Direct-to-consumer drug advertising — beyond what you see on TV
Heart Health
Standing up for better heart health
Exercise & Fitness
5 tips to make the Boston Marathon your marathon
Nancy Ferrari
Menopause-related hot flashes and night sweats can last for years
Child & Teen Health
Protecting your children against Enterovirus D68
Nancy Ferrari
Acetaminophen may do little for acute back pain
Nancy Ferrari
Home score for strep throat in adults could avoid unnecessary doctor visits
Child & Teen Health
iPad apps and screen time for kids: learning or babysitting?
Child & Teen Health
Kindergarten redshirting is popular, but is it necessary?
Heart Health
Is there a link between diet soda and heart disease?
Nancy Ferrari
How drug shortages happen
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?