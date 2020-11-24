Welcome to this Guide about problems with vision. We're sorry you're having this problem!

Please keep in mind that this information cannot replace a face-to-face evaluation with your own health care provider. It is meant to provide helpful information while you are awaiting further evaluation or to supplement what you may have already learned after evaluation with your doctors.

Are you having any eye pain or eye discharge?

Yes, I have one of these symptoms.

No, I have no eye pain or discharge.