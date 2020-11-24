Frequent Urination in Women
Welcome to our Health Decision Guide on frequent urination.
There can be many reasons why women may find themselves needing to urinate more often than usual.
By answering a short series of questions, you will gain a quick understanding of the likely causes of your urinary frequency.
Please keep in mind that this guide is a learning tool and not a substitute for consultation with your own doctor.
There are two main reasons why you need to urinate frequently -- either your kidneys are making a lot of urine and your bladder fills up quickly, or you might have an urge to go to the bathroom often even though there is only a small amount in your bladder.
Do you have to urinate often but when you go, only a little comes out?
Yes, I urinate only a little each time.
