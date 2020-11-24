Elbow Pain
We're sorry you have elbow pain!
Please take a few minutes to answer some questions and this guide will provide some of the more likely causes and provide some helpful information. The guide is not intended to replace a face-to-face evaluation with your doctor.
The diagnoses provided are among the most common that could explain your symptoms, but the list is not exhaustive and there are many other possibilities. In addition, more than one condition may be present at the same time. For example, a person with rheumatoid arthritis could also have ulnar neuropathy because swelling in the elbow compresses the nearby nerve.
Do you have severe elbow pain as well as any of the following symptoms:
-
fever
-
redness
-
marked swelling
-
inability to use the joint
-
or recent significant trauma (a fall, car accident, etc.)?
Yes, one or more of those is true.
Are your symptoms mild? For example, are you still able to do most or all of your usual activities?
Has your pain been present for less than three weeks?
Yes, I've been in pain for less than three weeks.
Have you had any change in activity that might have triggered your elbow pain, such as playing tennis, golf or other repetitive stress?
Yes, my activities have changed.
Based upon your answers, your elbow pain could be due to tendonitis or a sprain and it may improve on its own over time.
To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid those activities that seem to aggravate the pain; an "air splint" or brace may be helpful. Over-the-counter pain medications, topical treatments (such as IcyHot or BenGay) or the application of ice may also provide some relief.
If symptoms are getting worse or do not resolve, consult your physician.
More information about your elbow pain may be helpful to better understand why it is hurting.
In addition to pain in one elbow, do you have pain in other joints?
Yes, I have pain in other joints.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based upon your answers, tendonitis, elbow sprain or a muscle strain are more likely than a problem within the joint. However, if you have had prior injury or history of arthritis, osteoarthritis of the elbow is also a possibility.
To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid overuse. Over-the-counter pain medications, a brace, and topical treatments (such as IcyHot, BenGay or ice) may help.
While these measures may help, it is important that you see a physician if symptoms are getting worse or not improving over time. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based upon your answers, ulnar neuropathy (an irritation of the nerve near the elbow) or tendonitis are likely possibilities. Numbness and tingling usually indicate some irritation of a nerve. Since you do not describe significant swelling, the joint itself is less likely to be the main problem. than a problem outside the joint.
To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid overuse. Over-the-counter pain medications, a brace, and topical treatments (such as IcyHot, BenGay or ice) may help.
While these measures may help, it is important that you see a physician if symptoms are getting worse or not improving over time. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
spondyloarthropathy (such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
bursitis
-
an injury
-
gout (especially if you are male).
Infection, including Lyme disease, is less likely but is always a possibility when pain and swelling are prominent.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
ulnar neuropathy (an irritation of the ulnar nerve near the elbow) or other nerve disorder
-
elbow arthritis such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome
-
bursitis or gout (especially among men your age)
-
infection (less likely but always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a splint, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include tendonitis and fibromyalgia. Rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition) is a possibility when multiple joints hurt, but there is usually joint swelling present. There are many other possibilities, though, such as an underactive thyroid or an elevated calcium level in the blood.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, if symptoms persist or worsen, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
ulnar neuropathy (an irritation of the ulnar nerve near the elbow)
-
other nerve problem
-
rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition)
-
fibromyalgia.
More than one of these may be present at the same time
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition) or gout (especially if you are male). Infection is less likely but is always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
ulnar neuropathy (an irritation of the ulnar nerve near the elbow) or other nerve problem
-
rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition)
-
gout (especially if you are male)
-
infection (less likely but always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
In addition to pain in one elbow, do you have pain in other joints?
Yes, I have pain in other joints.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
tendonitis
-
sprain or strain.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
tendonitis
-
ulnar neuropathy
-
some combination of these.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, if symptoms persist, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
a form of crystal-induced arthritis such as gout or pseudogout
-
bursitis
-
spondyloarthropathy (such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
infection (always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
ulnar neuropathy (or other nerve disorder)
-
bursitis
-
a form of crystal-induced arthritis such as gout or pseudogout
-
spondyloarthropathy (such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
infection (always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, some of the most likely causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
tendonitis
-
sprain or strain.
-
fibromyalgia.
Infection and rheumatoid arthritis (or related conditions) are much less likely when there is no swelling.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, some of the most likely causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
tendonitis
-
sprain or strain.
-
fibromyalgia.
Infection and rheumatoid arthritis (or related conditions) are much less likely when there is no swelling.
The numbness and/or tingling raises the possibility of a nerve problem which is common since the ulnar nerve travels just under the skin around the inside of the elbow.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition)
-
a form of crystal-induced arthritis such as gout or pseudogout
-
infection (less likely but always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis) or rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition). Crystal-induced arthritis, such as gout or pseudogout, is also a possibility. Infection is less likely when multiple joints are involved, but is always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is prominent.
The numbness and/or tingling raises the possibility of ulnar neuropathy or other nerve problem. One or more of these conditions may be present at the same time.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based upon your answers, your elbow pain is most likely due to tendonitis or a sprain related to an activity that stressed the joint, tendons and/or ligaments of the elbow; it should improve over time.
To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid overuse. Over-the-counter pain medications, topical treatments (such as IcyHot or BenGay) or the application of ice might be helpful.
If symptoms are getting worse or do not resolve, consult your physician.
More information about your elbow pain may be helpful to better understand why it is hurting.
In addition to pain in one elbow, do you have pain in other joints?
Yes, I have pain in other joints.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based upon your answers, tendonitis, elbow sprain or a muscle strain are more likely than a problem within the joint. However, if you have had prior injury or history of arthritis, osteoarthritis of the elbow is also a possibility.
To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid overuse. Over-the-counter pain medications, a brace, and topical treatments (such as IcyHot, BenGay or ice) may help.
While these measures may help, it is important that you see a physician if symptoms are getting worse or not improving over time. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based upon your answers, ulnar neuropathy (an irritation of the nerve near the elbow) or tendonitis are likely possibilities. Numbness and tingling usually indicate some irritation of a nerve. Since you do not describe significant swelling, the joint itself is less likely to be the main problem. than a problem outside the joint.
To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid overuse. Over-the-counter pain medications, a brace, and topical treatments (such as IcyHot, BenGay or ice) may help.
While these measures may help, it is important that you see a physician if symptoms are getting worse or not improving over time. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
spondyloarthropathy (such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
bursitis
-
an injury
-
gout (especially if you are male).
Infection, including Lyme disease, is less likely but is always a possibility when pain and swelling are prominent.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
ulnar neuropathy (an irritation of the ulnar nerve near the elbow) or other nerve disorder
-
elbow arthritis (such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
bursitis
-
gout (especially among men your age)
-
infection (less likely but always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a splint, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include tendonitis and fibromyalgia. Rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition) is a possibility when multiple joints hurt, but there is usually joint swelling present. There are many other possibilities, though, such as an underactive thyroid or an elevated calcium level in the blood.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, if symptoms persist or worsen, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
ulnar neuropathy (an irritation of the ulnar nerve near the elbow) or other nerve problem
-
rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition)
-
fibromyalgia
More than one of these may be present at the same time and there are a number of other possibilities (including an underactive thyroid).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain are rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition) or gout (especially if you are male). Infection is less likely but is always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
ulnar neuropathy (an irritation of the ulnar nerve near the elbow) or other nerve problem
-
rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition)
-
gout (especially if you are male)
-
infection (less likely but always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
In addition to pain in one elbow, do you have pain in other joints?
Yes, I have pain in other joints.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis), tendonitis or a sprain or strain.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
tendonitis
-
ulnar neuropathy
-
some combination of these.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, if symptoms persist, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
a form of crystal-induced arthritis such as gout or pseudogout
-
bursitis
-
spondyloarthropathy (such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
infection (always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
ulnar neuropathy (or other nerve disorder)
-
a form of crystal-induced arthritis such as gout or pseudogout
-
bursitis
-
spondyloarthropathy (such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
infection (always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, some of the most likely causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
tendonitis
-
sprain or strain.
-
fibromyalgia.
Infection and rheumatoid arthritis (or related conditions) are much less likely when there is no swelling.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, some of the most likely causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
tendonitis
-
sprain or strain.
-
fibromyalgia.
Infection and rheumatoid arthritis (or related conditions) are much less likely when there is no swelling.
The numbness and/or tingling raises the possibility of a nerve problem which is common since the ulnar nerve travels just under the skin around the inside of the elbow.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition)
-
a form of crystal-induced arthritis such as gout or pseudogout
-
infection (less likely but always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis) or rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition). Crystal-induced arthritis, such as gout or pseudogout, is also a possibility. Infection is less likely when multiple joints are involved, but is always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is prominent.
The numbness and/or tingling raises the possibility of ulnar neuropathy or other nerve problem. One or more of these conditions may be present at the same time.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Have you had any change in activity that might have triggered your elbow pain, such as playing tennis, golf or other repetitive stress?
Yes, my activities have changed.
Based upon your answers, your elbow pain could be due to tendonitis or a sprain, and it may improve on its own over time.
To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid those activities that seem to aggravate the pain; an "air splint" or brace may be helpful. Over-the-counter pain medications, topical treatments (such as IcyHot or BenGay) or the application of ice may also provide some relief.
If symptoms are getting worse or do not resolve, consult your physician.
More information about your elbow pain may be helpful to better understand why it is hurting.
In addition to pain in one elbow, do you have pain in other joints?
Yes, I have pain in other joints.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based upon your answers, tendonitis, elbow sprain or a muscle strain are more likely than a problem within the joint. However, if you have had prior injury or history of arthritis, osteoarthritis of the elbow is also a possibility.
To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid overuse. Over-the-counter pain medications, a brace, and topical treatments (such as IcyHot, BenGay or ice) may help.
While these measures may help, it is important that you see a physician if symptoms are getting worse or not improving over time. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based upon your answers, ulnar neuropathy (an irritation of the nerve near the elbow) or tendonitis are likely possibilities. Numbness and tingling usually indicate some irritation of a nerve. Since you do not describe significant swelling, the joint itself is less likely to be the main problem. than a problem outside the joint.
To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid overuse. Over-the-counter pain medications, a brace, and topical treatments (such as IcyHot, BenGay or ice) may help.
While these measures may help, it is important that you see a physician if symptoms are getting worse or not improving over time. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
spondyloarthropathy (such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
bursitis
-
an injury
-
gout (especially if you are male).
Infection, including Lyme disease, is less likely but is always a possibility when pain and swelling are prominent.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
ulnar neuropathy (an irritation of the ulnar nerve near the elbow) or other nerve disorder
-
elbow arthritis such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome
-
bursitis
-
gout (especially among men your age)
-
infection (less likely but always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a splint, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include tendonitis or fibromyalgiarheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition) is a possibility when multiple joints hurt, but there is usually joint swelling present.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, if symptoms persist or worsen, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
ulnar neuropathy (an irritation of the ulnar nerve near the elbow) or other nerve problem
-
rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition)
-
fibromyalgia.
More than one of these may be present at the same time.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition) or gout (especially if you are male). Infection is less likely but is always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
ulnar neuropathy (an irritation of the ulnar nerve near the elbow) or other nerve problem
-
rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition)
-
gout (especially if you are male)
-
infection (less likely but always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
In addition to pain in one elbow, do you have pain in other joints?
Yes, I have pain in other joints.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
tendonitis or a sprain or strain..
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
tendonitis
-
ulnar neuropathy
-
some combination of these.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, if symptoms persist, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
a form of crystal-induced arthritis such as gout or pseudogout
-
bursitis
-
spondyloarthropathy (such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
infection (always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
More than one of these may be present at the same time
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
ulnar neuropathy (or other nerve disorder)
-
a form of crystal-induced arthritis such as gout or pseudogout
-
bursitis
-
spondyloarthropathy (such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
infection (always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, some of the most likely causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
tendonitis
-
sprain or strain.
-
fibromyalgia.
Infection and rheumatoid arthritis (or related conditions) are much less likely when there is no swelling.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, some of the most likely causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
tendonitis
-
sprain or strain.
-
fibromyalgia.
Infection and rheumatoid arthritis (or related conditions) are much less likely when there is no swelling.
The numbness and/or tingling raises the possibility of a nerve problem which is common since the ulnar nerve travels just under the skin around the inside of the elbow.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition)
-
a form of crystal-induced arthritis such as gout or pseudogout
-
infection (less likely but always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis) or rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition). Crystal-induced arthritis, such as gout or pseudogout, is also a possibility. Infection is less likely when multiple joints are involved, but is always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is prominent.
The numbness and/or tingling raises the possibility of ulnar neuropathy or other nerve problem. One or more of these conditions may be present at the same time.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based upon your answers, your elbow pain is most likely due to tendonitis or a sprain related to an activity that stressed the joint, tendons and/or ligaments of the elbow; it should improve over time.
To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid overuse. Over-the-counter pain medications, topical treatments (such as IcyHot or BenGay) or the application of ice might be helpful.
If symptoms are getting worse or do not resolve, consult your physician.
More information about your elbow pain may be helpful to better understand why it is hurting.
In addition to pain in one elbow, do you have pain in other joints?
Yes, I have pain in other joints.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based upon your answers, tendonitis, elbow sprain or a muscle strain are more likely than a problem within the joint. However, if you have had prior injury or history of arthritis, osteoarthritis of the elbow is also a possibility.
To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid overuse. Over-the-counter pain medications, a brace, and topical treatments (such as IcyHot, BenGay or ice) may help.
While these measures may help, it is important that you see a physician if symptoms are getting worse or not improving over time. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based upon your answers, ulnar neuropathy (an irritation of the nerve near the elbow) or tendonitis are likely possibilities. Numbness and tingling usually indicate some irritation of a nerve. Since you do not describe significant swelling, the joint itself is less likely to be the main problem. than a problem outside the joint.
To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid overuse. Over-the-counter pain medications, a brace, and topical treatments (such as IcyHot, BenGay or ice) may help.
While these measures may help, it is important that you see a physician if symptoms are getting worse or not improving over time. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
spondyloarthropathy (such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
bursitis
-
an injury
-
gout (especially if you are male)
-
infection (including Lyme disease) is less likely but always a possibility when pain and swelling are prominent.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
ulnar neuropathy (an irritation of the ulnar nerve near the elbow) or other nerve disorder
-
elbow arthritis such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome
-
bursitis
-
gout (especially among men your age)
-
infection (less likely but always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a splint, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include tendonitis or fibromyalgia. Rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition) is a possibility when multiple joints hurt, but there is usually joint swelling present.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, if symptoms persist or worsen, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
ulnar neuropathy (an irritation of the ulnar nerve near the elbow) or other nerve problem
-
rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition)
-
fibromyalgia.
More than one of these may be present at the same time.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition, such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
gout (especially if you are male)
-
infection (less likely but always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
ulnar neuropathy (an irritation of the ulnar nerve near the elbow) or other nerve problem
-
rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
gout (especially if you are male)
-
infection (less likely but always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
In addition to pain in one elbow, do you have pain in other joints?
Yes, I have pain in other joints.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis), tendonitis or a sprain or strain.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis), tendonitis, ulnar neuropathy or some combination of these.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, if symptoms persist, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
crystal-induced arthritis such as gout or pseudogout
-
spondyloarthropathy (such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
bursitis
-
infection (always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present)
-
a combination of these.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
ulnar neuropathy (or other nerve disorder)
-
crystal-induced arthritis such as gout or pseudogout
-
bursitis
-
spondyloarthropathy (such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
infection (always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present)
-
a combination of these.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, some of the most likely causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
tendonitis
-
sprain or strain.
-
fibromyalgia.
Infection and rheumatoid arthritis (or related conditions) are much less likely when there is no swelling.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, some of the most likely causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
tendonitis
-
sprain or strain.
-
fibromyalgia.
Infection and rheumatoid arthritis (or related conditions) are much less likely when there is no swelling.
The numbness and/or tingling raises the possibility of a nerve problem which is common since the ulnar nerve travels just under the skin around the inside of the elbow.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition, such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
crystal-induced arthritis such as gout or pseudogout
-
infection (less likely but always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, the most likely cause of your joint pain is degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis) or rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition). Crystal-induced arthritis, such as gout or pseudogout, is also a possibility. Infection is less likely when multiple joints are involved, but is always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is prominent.
The numbness and/or tingling raises the possibility of ulnar neuropathy or other nerve problem. One or more of these conditions may be present at the same time.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Has your mild pain been present for less than three weeks?
Yes, I've been in pain for less than three weeks.
Based upon your answers, your elbow pain is most likely due to tendonitis or a sprain related to an activity that stressed the joint, tendons and/or ligaments of the elbow; it should improve over time.
To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid overuse. Over-the-counter pain medications, topical treatments (such as IcyHot or BenGay) or the application of ice might be helpful.
If symptoms are getting worse or do not go away, consult your physician.
In addition to pain in one elbow, do you have pain in other joints?
Yes, I have pain in other joints.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based upon your answers, tendonitis, elbow sprain or a muscle strain are more likely than a problem within the joint. However, if you have had prior injury or history of arthritis, osteoarthritis of the elbow is also a possibility.
To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid overuse. Over-the-counter pain medications, a brace, and topical treatments (such as IcyHot, BenGay or ice) may help.
While these measures may help, it is important that you see a physician if symptoms are getting worse or not improving over time. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based upon your answers, ulnar neuropathy (an irritation of the nerve near the elbow) or tendonitis are likely possibilities.
Numbness and tingling usually indicate some irritation of a nerve. Since you do not describe significant swelling, the joint itself is less likely to be the main problem, than a problem outside the joint.
To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid overuse. Over-the-counter pain medications, a brace, and topical treatments (such as IcyHot, BenGay or ice) may help.
While these measures may help, it is important that you see a physician if symptoms are getting worse or not improving over time. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
spondyloarthropathy (such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
bursitis
-
an injury
-
gout (especially if you are male)
-
infection, including Lyme disease (less likely but always a possibility when pain and swelling are prominent)
-
a combination of these.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
ulnar neuropathy (an irritation of the ulnar nerve near the elbow) or other nerve disorder
-
elbow arthritis (such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
gout (especially among men your age)
-
bursitis
-
infection (less likely but always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a splint, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include tendonitis and fibromyalgia. Rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition) is a possibility when multiple joints hurt, but there is usually joint swelling present. There are many other possibilities, though, such as an underactive thyroid or an elevated calcium level in the blood.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, if symptoms persist or worsen, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, the common causes of your joint pain include
-
ulnar neuropathy (an irritation of the ulnar nerve near the elbow) or other nerve problem
-
rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition) -- less likely without swelling
-
fibromyalgia.
-
a combination of these.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition, such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
gout (especially if you are male)
-
infection (less likely but always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
ulnar neuropathy (an irritation of the ulnar nerve near the elbow) or other nerve problem
-
rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
gout (especially if you are male)
-
infection (less likely but always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
In addition to pain in one elbow, do you have pain in other joints?
Yes, I have pain in other joints.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
tendonitis
-
sprain or strain.
-
some combination of these.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
tendonitis
-
ulnar neuropathy or other nerve disorder
-
some combination of these.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, if symptoms persist, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
crystal-induced arthritis such as gout or pseudogout
-
spondyloarthropathy (such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
bursitis
-
infection (always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is present).
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
ulnar neuropathy (numbness and/or tingling raises the possibility of ulnar neuropathy or other nerve problem)
-
crystal-induced arthritis such as gout or pseudogout
-
bursitis
-
spondyloarthropathy (such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
infection (always a possibility when pain is significant especially if swelling is prominent).
One or more of these conditions may be present at the same time.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, some of the most likely causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
tendonitis
-
sprain or strain.
-
fibromyalgia.
Infection and rheumatoid arthritis (or related conditions) are much less likely when there is no swelling.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, some of the most likely causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
tendonitis
-
sprain or strain.
-
fibromyalgia.
Infection and rheumatoid arthritis (or related conditions) are much less likely when there is no swelling.
The numbness and/or tingling raises the possibility of a nerve problem which is common since the ulnar nerve travels just under the skin around the inside of the elbow.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Do you have numbness and/or tingling in your arm or fingers?
Yes, my fingers are numb or tingling.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition, such as psoriatic arthritis or Reiter's syndrome)
-
crystal-induced arthritis, such as gout or pseudogout
-
infection (is less likely but always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is prominent).
One or more of these conditions may be present at the same time.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Based on your answers, common causes of your joint pain include
-
degenerative joint disease (also called osteoarthritis)
-
rheumatoid arthritis (or a related condition)
-
crystal-induced arthritis, such as gout or pseudogout
-
ulnar neuropathy (numbness and/or tingling raises the possibility of ulnar neuropathy or other nerve problem)
-
infection (less likely when multiple joints are involved, but always a possibility when pain is significant, especially if swelling is prominent).
One or more of these conditions may be present at the same time.
While over-the-counter pain medicines, a brace, rest and ice may be helpful, it is important that you see a physician to evaluate these symptoms. Continue below to learn more about these and other causes of elbow pain.
Have you had any change in activity that might have triggered your elbow pain, such as playing tennis, golf or other repetitive stress?
Yes, my activities have changed.
Based upon your answers, your elbow pain could be due to tendonitis or a sprain, and it may improve on its own over time.
To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid those activities that may have triggered the pain. An "air splint" or brace may be helpful. Over-the-counter pain medications, topical treatments (such as IcyHot or BenGay) or the application of ice may also provide some relief.
Based upon your answers, your elbow pain is most likely due to tendonitis or a sprain, perhaps related to recent activities that triggered it. The pain should improve over time.
To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid overuse, particularly those activities that might have triggered your pain in the first place. Over-the-counter pain medications, topical medications (such as IcyHot or BenGay) or the application of ice may be helpful.
If symptoms are getting worse or do not go away, consult your physician.
You have completed the elbow pain decision guide. We hope your elbow pain goes away quickly but if it does not, please return here to update your symptoms and to find more information.
Remember, if your elbow pain is severe, followed significant injury or is associated with fever or marked swelling, you should see your doctor right away or even proceed to an emergency room. It may be helpful to return here later once your initial evaluation has been completed.
Based on your symptoms, you could have an infection, fracture or other serious cause of elbow pain. Although many people with these symptoms do not turn out to have anything serious, it is usually a good idea to seek medical attention to be sure. Contact your doctor or go to a local emergency room right away for evaluation!
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.