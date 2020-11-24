We're sorry you have elbow pain! Please take a few minutes to answer some questions and this guide will provide some of the more likely causes and provide some helpful information. The guide is not intended to replace a face-to-face evaluation with your doctor. The diagnoses provided are among the most common that could explain your symptoms, but the list is not exhaustive and there are many other possibilities. In addition, more than one condition may be present at the same time. For example, a person with rheumatoid arthritis could also have ulnar neuropathy because swelling in the elbow compresses the nearby nerve. Please click here to begin.

Do you have severe elbow pain as well as any of the following symptoms: fever

redness

marked swelling

inability to use the joint

or recent significant trauma (a fall, car accident, etc.)? Yes, one or more of those is true. No, none of those is true.

Are your symptoms mild? For example, are you still able to do most or all of your usual activities? Yes, my symptoms are mild. No, my symptoms are severe.

Have you had any change in activity that might have triggered your elbow pain, such as playing tennis, golf or other repetitive stress? Yes, my activities have changed. No, my activities have not changed.

Based upon your answers, your elbow pain could be due to tendonitis or a sprain and it may improve on its own over time. To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid those activities that seem to aggravate the pain; an "air splint" or brace may be helpful. Over-the-counter pain medications, topical treatments (such as IcyHot or BenGay) or the application of ice may also provide some relief. If symptoms are getting worse or do not resolve, consult your physician. More information about your elbow pain may be helpful to better understand why it is hurting. Click here to continue.

Based upon your answers, your elbow pain is most likely due to tendonitis or a sprain related to an activity that stressed the joint, tendons and/or ligaments of the elbow; it should improve over time. To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid overuse. Over-the-counter pain medications, topical treatments (such as IcyHot or BenGay) or the application of ice might be helpful. If symptoms are getting worse or do not resolve, consult your physician. More information about your elbow pain may be helpful to better understand why it is hurting. Click here to continue.

Have you had any change in activity that might have triggered your elbow pain, such as playing tennis, golf or other repetitive stress? Yes, my activities have changed. No, my activities have not changed.

Based upon your answers, your elbow pain could be due to tendonitis or a sprain, and it may improve on its own over time. To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid those activities that seem to aggravate the pain; an "air splint" or brace may be helpful. Over-the-counter pain medications, topical treatments (such as IcyHot or BenGay) or the application of ice may also provide some relief. If symptoms are getting worse or do not resolve, consult your physician. More information about your elbow pain may be helpful to better understand why it is hurting. Click here to continue.

Based upon your answers, your elbow pain is most likely due to tendonitis or a sprain related to an activity that stressed the joint, tendons and/or ligaments of the elbow; it should improve over time. To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid overuse. Over-the-counter pain medications, topical treatments (such as IcyHot or BenGay) or the application of ice might be helpful. If symptoms are getting worse or do not resolve, consult your physician. More information about your elbow pain may be helpful to better understand why it is hurting. Click here to continue.

Based upon your answers, your elbow pain is most likely due to tendonitis or a sprain related to an activity that stressed the joint, tendons and/or ligaments of the elbow; it should improve over time. To decrease pain, rest the elbow and avoid overuse. Over-the-counter pain medications, topical treatments (such as IcyHot or BenGay) or the application of ice might be helpful. If symptoms are getting worse or do not go away, consult your physician. Click here to continue.

Have you had any change in activity that might have triggered your elbow pain, such as playing tennis, golf or other repetitive stress? Yes, my activities have changed. No, my activities have not changed.

You have completed the elbow pain decision guide. We hope your elbow pain goes away quickly but if it does not, please return here to update your symptoms and to find more information. Remember, if your elbow pain is severe, followed significant injury or is associated with fever or marked swelling, you should see your doctor right away or even proceed to an emergency room. It may be helpful to return here later once your initial evaluation has been completed.