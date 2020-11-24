Blood in the Urine in Men

Welcome to our Guide for men who have noticed blood in their urine.

The medical term for blood in the urine is hematuria. Urine that contains blood can appear pink, red, maroon, or even have a dark smoky color that looks like cola. You may or may not see blood clots, which can look like coffee grounds. Rarely, red urine may be caused by certain foods or medicine. Your doctor will want to test a sample of your urine to confirm that its red color is caused by blood.

Urinary tract infections, kidney stones and prostate problems are common reasons for this symptom. Less commonly, blood in the urine can indicate a more serious condition.

All men who experience blood in the urine as a new problem should see their doctor. Even if you've had blood in the urine in the past, contact your doctor again.

This guide is intended to provide helpful information while you are awaiting further evaluation, or add to what you may have already learned after your visit with a doctor. Please keep in mind that this information cannot replace a face-to-face evaluation with your own health care provider.

Let's get started