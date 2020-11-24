Blood in the Urine in Men
Welcome to our Guide for men who have noticed blood in their urine.
The medical term for blood in the urine is hematuria. Urine that contains blood can appear pink, red, maroon, or even have a dark smoky color that looks like cola. You may or may not see blood clots, which can look like coffee grounds. Rarely, red urine may be caused by certain foods or medicine. Your doctor will want to test a sample of your urine to confirm that its red color is caused by blood.
Urinary tract infections, kidney stones and prostate problems are common reasons for this symptom. Less commonly, blood in the urine can indicate a more serious condition.
All men who experience blood in the urine as a new problem should see their doctor. Even if you've had blood in the urine in the past, contact your doctor again.
This guide is intended to provide helpful information while you are awaiting further evaluation, or add to what you may have already learned after your visit with a doctor. Please keep in mind that this information cannot replace a face-to-face evaluation with your own health care provider.
Blood in the urine can be quite alarming, but keep in mind that it's unusual for men to bleed large amounts through the urine. Even a small drop of blood can turn an entire toilet bowl of water bright red.
However, large blood clots can be dangerous because they can block the flow of urine. They can also cause a fair amount of discomfort as they pass out of the bladder. In general, any blood clot that's bigger than the tip of your little finger would be considered to be large.
Have you passed one or more large clots in the urine?
Yes, I've passed one or more large clots.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.