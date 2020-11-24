Welcome to the Positive Rheumatoid Factor (RF) Guide.

This decision Guide is designed for persons with a positive rheumatoid factor (RF) who would like to find out more about this test and what the result may mean.

The goal of this guide is to provide information while awaiting evaluation with your doctor, or for additional information after you have seen him or her. Please keep in mind that this guide is not intended to replace a face-to-face evaluation with your doctor. The diagnoses provided are among the most common that could explain your symptoms, but the list is not exhaustive and there are many other possibilities. In addition, more than one condition may be present at the same time.

The first thing to say is this: don't panic! The test is not so accurate that its result clearly means anything at all! Depending on your symptoms and the reason the test was ordered, the importance (or lack of importance) of your test result can usually be determined.

Would you like more information about the RF test in general, or would you rather proceed directly to what your RF may mean?

I'd first rather get more general information about RF.

I'd like more specific information about my RF.