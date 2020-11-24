We're sorry you have wrist pain! The goal of this guide is to provide information while awaiting evaluation with your doctor, or for additional information after you have seen him or her. Please keep in mind that this guide is not intended to replace a face-to-face evaluation with your doctor. The diagnoses provided are among the most common that could explain your symptoms, but the list is not exhaustive and there are many other possibilities. In addition, more than one condition may be present at the same time. For example, a person with rheumatoid arthritis could also have tendonitis. The wrist is prone to pain because it is frequently overused and has a complicated anatomy, with many structures packed into a small space. Please click here to continue.

Certain symptoms suggest a serious cause of wrist pain that requires prompt attention. It's important to ask questions about these symptoms first. Do you have severe wrist pain and any of the following symptoms: fever

redness

marked swelling

inability to use the joint

recent significant trauma (a fall, car accident, etc.)? Yes, I have one or more of these symptoms. No, I do not have these symptoms.

That's good! It's helpful next to sort out how severe your symptoms are in terms of your ability to function. Are your symptoms mild? For example, are you still able to do most or all of your usual activities? Yes, my symptoms are mild. No, I have severe wrist pain.

So, your pain is not mild and has been present for more than three weeks. Have you had any change in activity that might have triggered your wrist pain, such as an increase in typing or other repetitive stress? Yes, my activities have changed. No, my activities have not changed.

Based upon your answers, your wrist pain could be due to tendonitis or a sprain, and it may improve on its own over time. To decrease pain, rest the wrist and avoid aggravating those activities that may have triggered the pain; a splint or brace may be helpful. Over-the-counter pain medications, topical treatments (such as IcyHot or BenGay), or the application of ice may also provide some relief. Because more information about your wrist pain may help sort out its cause, it would be helpful if you could answer a few more questions. Click here to continue.

The most likely cause or causes of your wrist pain depends in part on your age. Are you at least 60 years old? Yes, I am 60 or older. No, I am younger than 60.

So, you are less than 60 years old and your wrist is the only painful joint right now. Swelling of the wrist is important because, when present, it usually means that the joint, rather than something near it (such as a tendon), is the source of the pain. Is your wrist swollen? Yes, my wrist is swollen. No, my wrist is not swollen.

Based upon your answers, tendonitis, wrist sprain or a muscle strain are more likely than a problem within the joint. However, if you have had prior injury or history of arthritis, osteoarthritis of the wrist is also a possibility. To decrease pain, rest the wrist and avoid overuse. Over-the-counter pain medications, a splint, and topical treatments (such as IcyHot, BenGay or ice) may help. While these measures may help, it is important that you see a physician if symptoms are getting worse or not improving over time. Click here to continue.

So, you are less than 60 years old and your wrist is not the only painful joint. Swelling of the wrist is important because, when present, it usually means that the joint, rather than something near it (such as a tendon), is the source of the pain. Is your wrist swollen? Yes, my wrist is swollen. No, my wrist is not swollen.

So, you are at least 60 years old and your wrist is the only painful joint right now. Swelling of the wrist is important because, when present, it usually means that the joint, rather than something near it (such as a tendon), is the source of the pain. Is your wrist swollen? Yes, my wrist is swollen. No, my wrist is not swollen.

So, you are at least 60 years old and one or more joints other than your wrist are bothering you. Swelling of the wrist is important because, when present, it usually means that the joint, rather than something near it (such as a tendon) is the source of the pain. Is your wrist swollen? Yes, my wrist is swollen. No, my wrist is not swollen.

Based upon your answers, your wrist pain could be due to tendonitis or a sprain related to recent activities. It may improve on its own over time. To decrease pain, rest the wrist and avoid aggravating those activities that may have triggered the pain; a splint or brace may be helpful. Over-the-counter pain medications, or topical treatments (such as IcyHot or BenGay), or the application of ice may also provide some relief. Because more information about your wrist pain may help sort out its cause, it would be helpful if you could answer a few more questions. Click here to continue.

The most likely cause or causes of your wrist pain depends in part on your age. Are you at least 60 years old? Yes, I am 60 or older. No, I am younger than 60.

So, you are less than 60 years old and your wrist is the only painful joint right now. Swelling of the wrist is important because, when present, it usually means that the joint, rather than something near it (such as a tendon), is the source of the pain. Is your wrist swollen? Yes, my wrist is swollen. No, my wrist is not swollen.

So, you are less than 60 years old and your wrist is not the only painful joint. Swelling of the wrist is important because, when present, it usually means that the joint, rather than something near it (such as a tendon), is the source of the pain. Is your wrist swollen? Yes, my wrist is swollen. No, my wrist is not swollen.

So, you are at least 60 years old and your wrist is the only painful joint right now. Swelling of the wrist is important because, when present, it usually means that the joint, rather than something near it (such as a tendon), is the source of the pain. Is your wrist swollen? Yes, my wrist is swollen. No, my wrist is not swollen.

So, you are at least 60 years old and one or more joints other than your wrist are bothering you. Swelling of the wrist is important because, when present, it usually means that the joint, rather than something near it (such as a tendon) is the source of the pain. Is your wrist swollen? Yes, my wrist is swollen. No, my wrist is not swollen.

Have you had any change in activity that might have triggered your wrist pain, such as an increase in typing or other repetitive stress? Yes, my activities have changed. No, my activities have not changed.

Based upon your answers, your wrist pain could be due to tendonitis or a sprain, and it may improve on its own over time. To decrease pain, rest the wrist and avoid aggravating those activities that may have triggered the pain; a splint or brace may be helpful. Over-the-counter pain medications, apply topicals (such as IcyHot or BenGay), or the application of ice may also provide some relief. More information about your wrist pain may be helpful to better understand why your wrist is hurting. Click here to continue.

The most likely cause or causes of your wrist pain depends in part on your age. Are you at least 60 years old? Yes, I am 60 or older. No, I am younger than 60.

So, you are less than 60 years old and your wrist is the only painful joint right now. Swelling of the wrist is important because, when present, it usually means that the joint, rather than something near it (such as a tendon), is the source of the pain. Is your wrist swollen? Yes, my wrist is swollen. No, my wrist is not swollen.

So, you are less than 60 years old and your wrist is not the only painful joint. Swelling of the wrist is important because, when present, it usually means that the joint, rather than something near it (such as a tendon), is the source of the pain. Is your wrist swollen? Yes, my wrist is swollen. No, my wrist is not swollen.

So, you are at least 60 years old and your wrist is the only painful joint right now. Swelling of the wrist is important because, when present, it usually means that the joint, rather than something near it (such as a tendon), is the source of the pain. Is your wrist swollen? Yes, my wrist is swollen. No, my wrist is not swollen.

So, you are at least 60 years old and one or more joints other than your wrist are bothering you. Swelling of the wrist is important because, when present, it usually means that the joint, rather than something near it (such as a tendon) is the source of the pain. Is your wrist swollen? Yes, my wrist is swollen. No, my wrist is not swollen.

Based upon your answers, your wrist pain could be due to tendonitis or a sprain related to recent activities. It may improve on its own over time. To decrease pain, rest the wrist and avoid aggravating those activities that may have triggered the pain; a splint or brace may be helpful. Over-the-counter pain medications, topical treatments (such as IcyHot or BenGay), or the application of ice may also provide some relief. More information about your wrist pain may be helpful to better understand why your wrist is hurting. Click here to continue.

The most likely cause or causes of your wrist pain depends in part on your age. Are you at least 60 years old? Yes, I am 60 or older. No, I am younger than 60.

So, you are less than 60 years old and your wrist is the only painful joint right now. Swelling of the wrist is important because, when present, it usually means that the joint, rather than something near it (such as a tendon), is the source of the pain. Is your wrist swollen? Yes, my wrist is swollen. No, my wrist is not swollen.

So, you are less than 60 years old and your wrist is not the only painful joint. Swelling of the wrist is important because, when present, it usually means that the joint, rather than something near it (such as a tendon), is the source of the pain. Is your wrist swollen? Yes, my wrist is swollen. No, my wrist is not swollen.

So, you are at least 60 years old and your wrist is the only painful joint right now. Swelling of the wrist is important because, when present, it usually means that the joint, rather than something near it (such as a tendon), is the source of the pain. Is your wrist swollen? Yes, my wrist is swollen. No, my wrist is not swollen.

So, you are at least 60 years old and one or more joints other than your wrist are bothering you. Swelling of the wrist is important because, when present, it usually means that the joint, rather than something near it (such as a tendon) is the source of the pain. Is your wrist swollen? Yes, my wrist is swollen. No, my wrist is not swollen.

So, your pain is mild but has been present for more than three weeks. Have you had any change in activity that might have triggered your wrist pain, such as an increase in typing or other repetitive stress? Yes, my activities have changed. No, my activities have not changed.

Based upon your answers, your wrist pain could be due to tendonitis or a sprain; it should improve over time. To decrease pain, rest the wrist and avoid overuse. Over-the-counter pain medications, topical treatments (such as IcyHot or BenGay), or the application of ice might be helpful. If symptoms are getting worse or do not go away, consult your physician. Because more information about your wrist pain may help sort out its cause, it would be helpful if you could answer a few more questions. Click here to continue.

The most likely cause or causes of your wrist pain depends in part on your age. Are you at least 60 years old? Yes, I am 60 or older. No, I am younger than 60.

So, you are less than 60 years old and your wrist is the only painful joint right now. Swelling of the wrist is important because, when present, it usually means that the joint, rather than something near it (such as a tendon), is the source of the pain. Is your wrist swollen? Yes, my wrist is swollen. No, my wrist is not swollen.

So, you are less than 60 years old and your wrist is not the only painful joint. Swelling of the wrist is important because, when present, it usually means that the joint, rather than something near it (such as a tendon), is the source of the pain. Is your wrist swollen? Yes, my wrist is swollen. No, my wrist is not swollen.

So, you are at least 60 years old and your wrist is the only painful joint right now. Swelling of the wrist is important because, when present, it usually means that the joint, rather than something near it (such as a tendon), is the source of the pain. Is your wrist swollen? Yes, my wrist is swollen. No, my wrist is not swollen.

So, you are at least 60 years old and one or more joints other than your wrist are bothering you. Swelling of the wrist is important because, when present, it usually means that the joint, rather than something near it (such as a tendon) is the source of the pain. Is your wrist swollen? Yes, my wrist is swollen. No, my wrist is not swollen.

You have completed the wrist pain decision guide. We hope your wrist pain goes away quickly but if it does not, contact your doctor and return here to update your symptoms or to find more information. Remember, if your wrist pain is severe, followed significant injury or is associated with fever or marked swelling, you should see your doctor right away or even proceed to an emergency room.

Based upon your answers, your wrist pain could be due to tendonitis or a sprain, perhaps related to recent activities that triggered it. The pain should improve over time. To decrease pain, rest the wrist and avoid overuse, particularly those activities that might have triggered your wrist pain in the first place. Over-the-counter pain medications, topical medications (such as IcyHot or BenGay), or the application of ice may be helpful. If symptoms are getting worse or do not resolve, consult your physician. Thank you for completing this decision guide.

So, your pain is mild and it's been present for less than three weeks. Just one more question: Have you had any change in activity that might have triggered your mild wrist pain, such as an increase in typing or other repetitive stress? Yes, my activities have changed. No, my activities have not changed.

Based upon your answers, your wrist pain could be due to tendonitis or a sprain; it should improve over time. To decrease pain, rest the wrist and avoid overuse. Over-the-counter pain medications, topical treatments (such as IcyHot or BenGay), or the application of ice might be helpful. If symptoms are getting worse or do not resolve, consult your physician. Thank you for completing this decision guide.

