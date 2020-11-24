Hair Loss in Women

Welcome to our guide on Hair Loss.

You might be surprised at how common women experience hair loss. While most women can expect some thinning or change in their hair pattern as they age, hair loss can sometimes occur in a sudden, dramatic, or otherwise abnormal way. This type of hair loss can sometimes signal an underlying condition or medical problem.

Hair loss may result in diffuse hair thinning or cause one or more areas of the scalp to become bald (the medical term for baldness is alopecia). This guide is intended to help you figure out why you are losing hair and to point you in the right direction for evaluation and treatment.

Please keep in mind that this information cannot replace a face-to-face evaluation with your own health care provider.

