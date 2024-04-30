Penis Pain, Sores, Discharge or Lumps
Penis Pain, Sores, Discharge or Lumps
Penile discomfort, skin changes or discharge is most often related to irritation or infection. Because any of these symptoms may be caused by a sexually transmitted disease, you should arrange a visit with your doctor.
The goal of this guide is to provide information while awaiting evaluation with your doctor, or for additional information after you have seen him or her. Please keep in mind that this guide is not intended to replace a face-to-face evaluation with your doctor. The diagnoses provided are among the most common that could explain your symptoms, but the list is not exhaustive and there are many other possibilities.
Let's get started.
Discharge from the penis usually indicates some inflammation of the urethra, bladder or prostate. Most often the discharge is related to a bacterial infection.
Do you have a clear, green, yellow, or gray discharge from your penis?
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.