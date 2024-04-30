Penis Pain, Sores, Discharge or Lumps

Penile discomfort, skin changes or discharge is most often related to irritation or infection. Because any of these symptoms may be caused by a sexually transmitted disease, you should arrange a visit with your doctor.

The goal of this guide is to provide information while awaiting evaluation with your doctor, or for additional information after you have seen him or her. Please keep in mind that this guide is not intended to replace a face-to-face evaluation with your doctor. The diagnoses provided are among the most common that could explain your symptoms, but the list is not exhaustive and there are many other possibilities.

Let's get started.

Click here to begin.