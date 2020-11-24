Diarrhea in Infants

Although babies often have soft stools, especially before they start eating solid foods, stools that are looser than usual, watery, or more frequent than usual are called diarrhea. Common causes of diarrhea in babies include infections of the stomach and intestines (gastrointestinal tract) or changes in diet. Most cases of diarrhea are not serious, go away in a day or two and can be managed at home. However, diarrhea that happens along with persistent abdominal pain, fever, vomiting, or not urinating may require a doctor's attention. Diarrhea that seems to be getting worse or that lasts more than one to two weeks also should be discussed with a doctor.

Answering the questions in this guide will help you understand more about the possible causes of diarrhea in babies, and will help you decide when to call your doctor.

For questions about diarrhea in children, visit our Diarrhea in Children Decision Guide.

Click here to begin.