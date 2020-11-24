Vaginal Sores and Lumps

Sores (ulcers), blisters, pimples and lumps can form inside or nearby the vagina. These changes can occur with or without pain. This guide is intended to provide you with a better understanding of what may be causing your problem, if you have one of these changes. This guide is not intended to substitute for an in-office evaluation by your doctor.

Please choose the concern that fits best:

My concern is an ulcer, blister, or pimple.

My concern is a lump, growth, or swelling.