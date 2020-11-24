Painful or Frequent Urination in Men

Painful or frequent urination is a common problem, especially in older men. Urinary tract infections, kidney stones and prostate problems can all produce these symptoms. Frequent urination without pain also can be a side effect of certain medications, or a symptom of diabetes.

Most men who experience new problems with painful or frequent urination should see their doctor. This guide is intended to provide helpful information while you are awaiting further evaluation, or can add to what you may have already learned after your visit with a doctor.

Please keep in mind that this information cannot replace a face-to-face evaluation with your own health care provider.

Pain or burning during urination and frequent urination can be caused by the same medical condition. However, it's helpful to focus on one symptom or the other.

Choose which symptom is presently bothering you the most.

I have frequent urination.

I have pain or burning with urination.