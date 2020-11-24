Painful or Frequent Urination in Men
Painful or frequent urination is a common problem, especially in older men. Urinary tract infections, kidney stones and prostate problems can all produce these symptoms. Frequent urination without pain also can be a side effect of certain medications, or a symptom of diabetes.
Most men who experience new problems with painful or frequent urination should see their doctor. This guide is intended to provide helpful information while you are awaiting further evaluation, or can add to what you may have already learned after your visit with a doctor.
Please keep in mind that this information cannot replace a face-to-face evaluation with your own health care provider.
Pain or burning during urination and frequent urination can be caused by the same medical condition. However, it's helpful to focus on one symptom or the other.
Choose which symptom is presently bothering you the most.
Pain or burning can be a sign of a several different medical conditions, including
a urinary tract infection
a prostate problem, such as a prostate infection
a sexually transmitted disease
kidney stones.
Have you noticed a discharge from the tip of your penis?
Yes, I've noticed a discharge from my penis.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.