Welcome to this Decision Guide about Difficulty Passing Urine.

Difficulty passing urine is a common problem. It can be caused by conditions that affect the kidneys, bladder or prostate gland (in men). Urinary tract infections, prostate problems, and kidney stones are common triggers for this problem to develop. In some people, more than one condition is present.

Anyone who experiences difficulty passing urine for more than 24 to 48 hours should see a doctor. This guide is intended to provide helpful information while you are awaiting evaluation for this problem, or to add to what you may have already learned after you have seen your doctor.

Please keep in mind that this information cannot replace a face-to-face evaluation with your own health care provider.

