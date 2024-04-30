Itching Without Rash

Welcome to this symptom guide about itching. We're sorry to hear you have this problem!

Itching is a common symptom and it can be caused by a number of different conditions. This guide will cover some of the most common, but it is not exhaustive -- rarer causes will not be covered. Itching, also called pruritus, is often associated with a rash, as with poison ivy. But this guide is about itching without a rash.

This guide is not intended to replace a face-to-face meeting with your doctor about these symptoms. In fact, many causes of itching require an in-person examination and testing. However, this guide may be particularly helpful while awaiting a visit to your doctor or after your initial evaluation.

Okay, let's get started.

Along with itching, do you have any of the following?

- Trouble breathing

- Unintentional weight loss

- Enlarging lumps (or "glands") under the skin

- Reduced urination

- Yellow tinge to the eyes or skin

Yes, I have one or more of those.

Nope, I have none of those.