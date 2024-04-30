Itching Without Rash
Itching Without Rash
Welcome to this symptom guide about itching. We're sorry to hear you have this problem!
Itching is a common symptom and it can be caused by a number of different conditions. This guide will cover some of the most common, but it is not exhaustive -- rarer causes will not be covered. Itching, also called pruritus, is often associated with a rash, as with poison ivy. But this guide is about itching without a rash.
This guide is not intended to replace a face-to-face meeting with your doctor about these symptoms. In fact, many causes of itching require an in-person examination and testing. However, this guide may be particularly helpful while awaiting a visit to your doctor or after your initial evaluation.
Okay, let's get started.
Along with itching, do you have any of the following?
- Trouble breathing
- Unintentional weight loss
- Enlarging lumps (or "glands") under the skin
- Reduced urination
- Yellow tinge to the eyes or skin
Yes, I have one or more of those.
Good, that makes some of the more serious causes of itching less likely. For example, people with severe allergic reactions or kidney disease can have itching without rash along with one or more of those symptoms.
Okay, the next question deals with the possibility of a mild allergic reaction.
Have you recently started a new medicine or had exposure to something new on your skin (such as a new soap, perfume, or lotion)?
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.