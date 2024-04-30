Osteoarthritis of the Knee

Welcome to this guide regarding osteoarthritis (OA, or degenerative joint disease) of the knee.

This Decision Guide is designed for persons who have learned that they have OA and would like to find out more about this condition and what they might be able to do about it.

Please keep in mind that this information cannot replace a face-to-face evaluation with your own health care provider. It is meant to provide helpful information while you are awaiting further evaluation, or to supplement what you may have already learned after evaluation with your doctors.

Would you like to start with some general information about OA? Or would you prefer to get information more specific to your own situation?

I'd like more general information about OA.

I'd like to learn more about my particular situation.