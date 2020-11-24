Shortness of Breath in Adults

Welcome to our Health Decision Guide on Shortness of Breath.

By answering a short series of questions, you will learn about the possible reasons why you have recently developed mild to moderate shortness of breath.

Severe shortness of breath and shortness of breath accompanied by certain symptoms requires immediate medical attention. If you have one or more of the following symptoms, it is a medical emergency:

severe shortness of breath

difficulty talking in full sentences

chest pain with shortness of breath

swelling in the face or abdomen with shortness of breath (a possible allergic reaction).

Do you have any of the symptoms listed above?

Yes, I have one or more of these symptoms.

No, I don't have any of these symptoms.