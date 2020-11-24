Sore Throat in Children and Teens

Your child can develop a sore throat any time of the year. Although sore throats can occur in children of all ages, a child over the age of three is more prone to sore throats.

The more common causes of sore throat include

  • viral infections

  • bacterial infections, especially strep

  • irritation from post nasal drip, dry air and tobacco smoke.

Answering the questions below will help you to understand more about sore throat in children, and to decide what to do if your child has one.

Most sore throats will get better without antibiotics or other prescription medications. However, occasionally a sore throat can associated with a more serious health problem.

Does your child have sore throat and any of the following symptoms?

  • difficulty breathing through the mouth

  • unusual noise when breathing

  • excessive drooling

  • difficulty swallowing

  • inability to speak.

Yes, my child has one or more of these symptoms.

No, my child does not have any of these serious symptoms.

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

