Sore Throat in Children and Teens
Your child can develop a sore throat any time of the year. Although sore throats can occur in children of all ages, a child over the age of three is more prone to sore throats.
The more common causes of sore throat include
viral infections
bacterial infections, especially strep
irritation from post nasal drip, dry air and tobacco smoke.
Answering the questions below will help you to understand more about sore throat in children, and to decide what to do if your child has one.
Most sore throats will get better without antibiotics or other prescription medications. However, occasionally a sore throat can associated with a more serious health problem.
Does your child have sore throat and any of the following symptoms?
difficulty breathing through the mouth
unusual noise when breathing
excessive drooling
difficulty swallowing
inability to speak.
Yes, my child has one or more of these symptoms.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.