Sore Throat in Children and Teens

Your child can develop a sore throat any time of the year. Although sore throats can occur in children of all ages, a child over the age of three is more prone to sore throats.

The more common causes of sore throat include

viral infections

bacterial infections, especially strep

irritation from post nasal drip, dry air and tobacco smoke.

Answering the questions below will help you to understand more about sore throat in children, and to decide what to do if your child has one.

