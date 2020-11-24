Loss of Control of Urine in Women
This guide will walk you through several questions about your loss of urine control (urinary incontinence). Based on your answers, you will have a better understanding of what may be contributing to your loss of urine control.
Millions of other women share your feelings about this problem. Women (and men) are often reluctant to talk with their doctors about it because it is an embarrassing subject. Also many women wrongly believe that this is just part of growing older and nothing can be done. Today many effective treatments are available to help.
Women often have more than one reason for loss of urine control. To get the most from this guide, explore all the possible answers even if you find one set of answers that fits you the best.
Sometimes loss of urine control can be caused by a very serious medical problem that needs immediate medical attention. Please consider the following questions.
Did the loss of control start suddenly, within the last few days?
Do you have loss of control over your stool or bowel movements as well?
Do you have any new weakness in your arms or legs?
Do you have any numbness or tingling?
Do you have new back pain?
Did you pass out or lose consciousness when you lost control of your urine?
Are you or were you slurring your speech?
Do you or did you experience a loss of vision?
Yes, at least one of these is true for me.
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.