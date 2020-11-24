Loss of Control of Urine in Women

This guide will walk you through several questions about your loss of urine control (urinary incontinence). Based on your answers, you will have a better understanding of what may be contributing to your loss of urine control.

Millions of other women share your feelings about this problem. Women (and men) are often reluctant to talk with their doctors about it because it is an embarrassing subject. Also many women wrongly believe that this is just part of growing older and nothing can be done. Today many effective treatments are available to help.

Women often have more than one reason for loss of urine control. To get the most from this guide, explore all the possible answers even if you find one set of answers that fits you the best.

Click here to begin.