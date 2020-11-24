Ear Pain in Infants and Children

Your child may experience ear pain from time to time. The pain may be caused by an ear infection, or other things, such as an injury to the ear. Children also may have other feelings in their ears. Some kids have ringing in their ears or don't hear well because of earwax in the ear canal or fluid behind the eardrum.

Answering the questions in this health decision guide will help you understand more about what usually causes children to have ear pain, and help you know what you can do for the pain and when you should contact your pediatrician for medical care. Contact your pediatrician immediately if you notice that your child is not acting well or is confused, has difficulty breathing, severe stomach pain, or a stiff neck.

Please note, this guide is not meant to take the place of a visit to your pediatrician's office.

Click here to begin.