Sexual Problems in Men
Welcome to this Decision Guide on Sexual Problems in Men.
Almost all men will experience one or more sexual problems at some point in their life. Fortunately, many of these problems will improve on their own over a short period of time. This guide is intended to help you understand why you may be experiencing a particular problem, and what can be done to help.
If you are experiencing a persistent or particularly troubling problem, be sure to see your health care provider. Keep in mind that treatment is available for many different sexual problems. This guide is intended to provide helpful information while you are awaiting further evaluation, or can add to what you may have already learned after your visit with a doctor. Remember that this guide cannot substitute for an individual evaluation by your health care provider.
There are many different sexual problems that men can experience, including
low sexual drive
problems with erections, including difficulty getting or keeping an erection, and curvature of the penis during an erection
problems with ejaculation, including early ejaculation, delayed ejaculation, and "dry" orgasm
pain in the penis or elsewhere during intercourse.
Each of these problems may have several different causes. In order to get started, we need to find out more about your specific problem.
Pick one the statements below which best describes your sexual problem. If you have more than one of these problems, choose the most bothersome one and return to this guide later to learn more about the others.
I have difficulty with erections.
I have problems with ejaculation or orgasm.
