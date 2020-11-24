Welcome to this Decision Guide on Sexual Problems in Men.

Almost all men will experience one or more sexual problems at some point in their life. Fortunately, many of these problems will improve on their own over a short period of time. This guide is intended to help you understand why you may be experiencing a particular problem, and what can be done to help.

If you are experiencing a persistent or particularly troubling problem, be sure to see your health care provider. Keep in mind that treatment is available for many different sexual problems. This guide is intended to provide helpful information while you are awaiting further evaluation, or can add to what you may have already learned after your visit with a doctor. Remember that this guide cannot substitute for an individual evaluation by your health care provider.

Click here to begin.