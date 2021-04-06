Vaginal Dryness
This guide is designed for women who are experiencing uncomfortable vaginal dryness.
Vaginal dryness is common. It can cause vaginal itching and soreness. For many women, it is particularly bothersome during sexual intercourse. By answering a short series of questions, you will learn about the possible causes of vaginal dryness and treatments that are likely to help.
If your symptoms are significant, it is appropriate for you to be evaluated by a doctor. He or she can help you to decide how to manage your symptoms.
Vaginal dryness can be caused by using douches, perfumes, deodorants, spermicides, or other cosmetic products applied in or on the vagina. It can even result as a reaction to deodorants or perfumes in pads or panty liners.
Did your symptoms begin after you began using one of these products?
Yes, that's when the symptoms began.
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.