Welcome to the symptom guide on hand tremor. This guide will ask you a series of questions about involuntary hand shaking, trembling, or what is more commonly called tremors.

Keep in mind that, at least to some degree, everyone has a tremor. It's simply impossible to keep your hands perfectly still! So, deciding when involuntary movement of the hands is abnormal can be tricky. And the range of conditions that can cause a hand tremor is vast. Be sure to see your doctor if you've noticed you have tremors, especially if they are getting worse.

This guide is not intended to replace a face-to-face evaluation with your doctor. The goal of this guide is to provide information while awaiting evaluation with your doctor or other health professional. Or, it may be useful for additional information after you've seen a healthcare provider.

Finally, the diagnoses provided here are among the most common that could explain your symptoms, but the list is not exhaustive and there are many other possibilities. In addition, more than one condition may be present at the same time. For example, a person with tremors could have a thyroid problem and have a familial tremor.

