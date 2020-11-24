Swallowing Difficulty
Welcome to the Decision Guide for Swallowing Difficulty.
Swallowing problems can be associated with pain, but that is not always the case. This interactive guide can help you to identify some of the causes that might explain your symptoms and to anticipate the recommendations that your doctor might make for your evaluation.
Swallowing problems need to be evaluated by a doctor because swallowing difficulty can arise from a serious medical problem. This guide is intended to be used as a complement to discussions with your doctor, not as a substitute for evaluation by your doctor.
You will encounter a small number of survey questions about your swallowing symptoms as you proceed through this program. Your answers to these questions will help us apply our information to your personal circumstances.
Is your swallowing problem brand new (present for a day or less)?
