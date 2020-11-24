Constipation in Adults
The guide's purpose is to provide understanding and advice to individuals with constipation symptoms. The Constipation Guide should be used as a complement to your formal evaluation by a doctor, not as a substitute for office-based care. The Constipation Guide will provide recommendations relating to both evaluation and treatment based on the answers you give to a series of questions.
The number of questions you are asked will be determined by your symptoms. You will be asked a minimum of 12 questions, with additional questions relevant to your age, gender, or symptoms.
Time to complete this decision guide: ten to 20 minutes.
"Progress reports" with advice about evaluation and treatment will be highlighted as you progress through the questions. These progress reports will be personalized for you based upon your answers.
Some progress reports contain detailed advice that you may wish to keep for your future reference; you are welcome to print individual progress reports as you proceed. You will need to print pages using your browser, under the "file" menu.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.