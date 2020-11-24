Constipation in Adults

The guide's purpose is to provide understanding and advice to individuals with constipation symptoms. The Constipation Guide should be used as a complement to your formal evaluation by a doctor, not as a substitute for office-based care. The Constipation Guide will provide recommendations relating to both evaluation and treatment based on the answers you give to a series of questions.

The number of questions you are asked will be determined by your symptoms. You will be asked a minimum of 12 questions, with additional questions relevant to your age, gender, or symptoms.

Time to complete this decision guide: ten to 20 minutes.

Click here to begin.