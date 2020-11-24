Welcome to our Guide on Depression.

By answering a series of questions, you will learn about the different forms of depression and the significance of the symptoms you or a loved one may have.

While depression comes in many forms, two features will almost always be present -- change in mood and physical changes.

Change in mood: Depression always involves a noticeable change in mood. That can mean feeling low, blue, or sad, but sometimes depression appears as irritability or not being able to enjoy everyday activities.

Physical changes: People with mood disorders may also develop changes in appetite, sleep, or energy.

The purpose of this guide is to help you better understand what depression is. This guide is not designed or intended to make a diagnosis. But knowing more about the condition often makes it easier to talk with a doctor about the symptoms you are experiencing.

Click here to begin.