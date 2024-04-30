Daytime drowsiness is a common symptom and most often related to not getting enough sleep. When drowsiness occurs most of the time or causes a person to fall asleep at inappropriate times, quality of life and performance can be affected.

Feeling drowsy during the day is often related to not getting enough quality sleep. However, sometimes this can be a symptom of an underlying disorder.

Morning headaches with drowsiness may be an important clue that you have a potentially more serious disorder.

Are you waking up with headaches?

Yes, I have been waking up with headaches.

No, I don't wake up with headaches.