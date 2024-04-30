Daytime Drowsiness
Daytime Drowsiness
Daytime drowsiness is a common symptom and most often related to not getting enough sleep. When drowsiness occurs most of the time or causes a person to fall asleep at inappropriate times, quality of life and performance can be affected.
Feeling drowsy during the day is often related to not getting enough quality sleep. However, sometimes this can be a symptom of an underlying disorder.
Morning headaches with drowsiness may be an important clue that you have a potentially more serious disorder.
Are you waking up with headaches?
Yes, I have been waking up with headaches.
Now that morning headaches are not an issue, we can move on to some of the more common reasons for feeling very drowsy during the day.
Most people need at least seven hours sleep per night and some need nine hours.
Assuming that you are in bed for at least seven hours with the lights out and television off, the most common cause of daytime drowsiness is poor quality sleep.
Do you think that you have problems sleeping?
Yes, I am having trouble sleeping.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.