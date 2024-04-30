Vaginal bleeding after menopause is considered abnormal unless you are taking estrogen and progestin hormones (hormone replacement therapy or HRT) designed to induce monthly cycles.

Bleeding after menopause is usually from irritated, reddened and sensitive tissues of the vagina or endometrium (the inside lining of the uterus). The lining becomes dry and thin.

More serious disorders can cause bleeding after menopause such as excessive growth of the uterine lining called endometrial hyperplasia or an endometrial polyp. Bleeding may also be the first symptoms of pre-cancerous or cancerous changes of the cervix, vagina or uterus.

Bleeding after menopause should always be evaluated by a health care professional. This guide is informational and not intended to replace such an evaluation.

Let's start with a definition of menopause.

