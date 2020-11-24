Constipation in Children and Teens

Lots of children suffer from constipation -- bowel movements that are hard or painful. Your child may become constipated because of toilet-training troubles or anxiety related to using the toilet. Or, he may not be getting enough fiber or liquids in his diet or may not be getting enough exercise.

This health decision guide will help you understand what causes constipation, how you can ease your child's discomfort, and when it is necessary to contact your pediatrician. Proceed through the questions -- unless you are instructed to seek medical help.

For questions about constipation in infants, please visit our Constipation in Infants Guide.

