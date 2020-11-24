Nausea and Vomiting in Pregnancy

Welcome. Nausea and vomiting can make life miserable. When they occur during pregnancy, they can feel like they steal the magic and fun out of being pregnant. It probably won't make you feel any better, but you have lots of company — most women experience some nausea during pregnancy. Although this is sometimes called morning sickness, it can actually occur at any time during the day.

By answering a short series of questions, you can figure out whether your nausea and vomiting are related to your pregnancy or if they might be caused by something else.

Let's get started.