Nausea and Vomiting in Pregnancy
Welcome. Nausea and vomiting can make life miserable. When they occur during pregnancy, they can feel like they steal the magic and fun out of being pregnant. It probably won't make you feel any better, but you have lots of company — most women experience some nausea during pregnancy. Although this is sometimes called morning sickness, it can actually occur at any time during the day.
By answering a short series of questions, you can figure out whether your nausea and vomiting are related to your pregnancy or if they might be caused by something else.
Repeated episodes of vomiting can deplete you of fluids and electrolytes, no matter what the cause.
Have you been vomiting so much that you feel lightheaded or very weak?
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.