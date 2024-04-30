Unexplained Weight Gain in Adults
Most people who gain weight are taking in more calories per day than they are using. If you are gaining weight despite eating fewer calories and maintaining your usual amount of physical activity, this guide is for you.
This is not a diet and exercise guide. It will not address issues of weight gain related to eating too much or not getting enough exercise.
The guide should be used as a complement to the care you receive from a health professional. It is not intended to replace direct interaction with your doctor.
Fluid accumulation is a common cause of marked weight gain over a short time period.
Have you noticed any new or additional swelling of your legs, feet, belly, or face?
Yes, I have noticed more swelling.
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.