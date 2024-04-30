Unexplained Weight Gain in Adults

Most people who gain weight are taking in more calories per day than they are using. If you are gaining weight despite eating fewer calories and maintaining your usual amount of physical activity, this guide is for you.

This is not a diet and exercise guide. It will not address issues of weight gain related to eating too much or not getting enough exercise.

The guide should be used as a complement to the care you receive from a health professional. It is not intended to replace direct interaction with your doctor.

