Welcome to the Decision Guide on Wheezing in Adults.

Wheezing is a whistling sound created when airflow is partially blocked in one or more of the lung's airways. Usually people who wheeze also experience some sense of heavy or labored breathing. Wheezing can be quite noisy, but the noise level from wheezing does not correlate with the severity of airflow obstruction. When airflow is very limited, wheezing may not be heard at all.

This guide is intended to help you understand what may be causing your wheezing and assumes that you do not have a diagnosed lung condition such as asthma or a heart condition such as heart failure.

Click here to begin.