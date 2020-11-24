Lightheaded with Standing
Welcome.
People say they feel dizzy when describing a variety of sensations. This guide is designed to address one type of dizziness, a feeling of lightheadedness when you stand up that gets better when you lie down. You will be asked a short series of questions that will lead you to information pertinent to your symptoms.
A lightheaded feeling may vary from a vague sense that your brain is "not clear" to the dramatic symptom of feeling like you will faint when you stand up.
Normally when you stand up, your blood pressure falls for a few seconds, but then rises to make sure that your brain gets enough blood flow. Becoming lightheaded when moving from a lying position to sitting or standing usually means that your blood pressure has fallen inappropriately. Doctors call this postural hypotension.
If your dizziness does not fit this description, then please visit our guide titled New Onset Dizziness.
Have any of the episodes of lightheadedness resulted in fainting, blacking out, or losing consciousness?
Yes, my lightheadedness has resulted in fainting, blacking out, or losing consciousness.
No, my lightheadedness has not resulted in fainting, blacking out, or losing consciousness.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.