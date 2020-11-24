Unintentional Weight Loss in Adults
Welcome to our Decision Guide on Unintentional Weight Loss.
This guide is designed to provide insight as to why you are losing weight without purposefully trying to diet. The guide should be used as a complement to the care you receive from a health professional. It is not intended to replace direct interaction with your doctor.
Doctors become most concerned about unintentional weight loss if it reaches more than five percent of the usual body weight (about ten pounds), especially if your weight has not stabilized and continues to go down.
It is quite common for weight to fluctuate a few pounds in either direction. People who tend to retain fluid and get swollen legs can quickly lose several pounds of water over one to two days. This is especially true if a person takes water pills (diuretics).
Weight loss related to water only is not the subject of this guide. Weight loss in this guide refers to a decrease in "dry" weight.
Most people who lose weight and are concerned about it often have a diminished appetite.
Has your appetite decreased?
Yes, my appetite has decreased.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.