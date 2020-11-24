Rash in Infants and Children

It's not uncommon for children of all ages to develop a rash. Most rashes are not cause for concern, but some rashes need a doctor's attention.

Answering the questions in this health decision guide will help you understand more about common childhood rashes, and help you know when to contact your doctor for medical care. If your baby is less than one month, visit our guide on Rashes in Newborns.

Please note, this guide is not meant to take the place of a visit to your pediatrician's office.

Click here to begin.