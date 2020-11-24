Welcome to the Symptom Guide about tooth and jaw pain. We're sorry you are in pain!

This guide is intended for people who have jaw, gum, or tooth pain.

The goal of this guide is to provide information while awaiting evaluation with your dentist, doctor, or other health professional. Or, it may be useful for additional information after you've seen a healthcare provider. Please keep in mind that this guide is not intended to replace a face-to-face evaluation with your doctor or dentist. The diagnoses provided are among the most common that could explain your symptoms, but the list is not exhaustive and there are many other possibilities. In addition, more than one condition may be present at the same time.

First off, it's important to get emergency care if your symptoms sound like a dangerous condition or an immediate threat to your health. For example, jaw pain can sometimes be a symptom of angina or a heart attack.

Are you experiencing jaw pain when you exert yourself or with emotional reactions? Do you have jaw pain that is associated with chest pain, shortness of breath, sweats, or nausea?

Yes, I have one or more of these symptoms.

No, I do not have any of these symptoms.