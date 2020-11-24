Jaw, Gum, or Tooth Pain
Welcome to the Symptom Guide about tooth and jaw pain. We're sorry you are in pain!
This guide is intended for people who have jaw, gum, or tooth pain.
The goal of this guide is to provide information while awaiting evaluation with your dentist, doctor, or other health professional. Or, it may be useful for additional information after you've seen a healthcare provider. Please keep in mind that this guide is not intended to replace a face-to-face evaluation with your doctor or dentist. The diagnoses provided are among the most common that could explain your symptoms, but the list is not exhaustive and there are many other possibilities. In addition, more than one condition may be present at the same time.
First off, it's important to get emergency care if your symptoms sound like a dangerous condition or an immediate threat to your health. For example, jaw pain can sometimes be a symptom of angina or a heart attack.
Are you experiencing jaw pain when you exert yourself or with emotional reactions? Do you have jaw pain that is associated with chest pain, shortness of breath, sweats, or nausea?
Yes, I have one or more of these symptoms.
That's good. That makes a heart-related cause of your symptoms less likely.
Do you have jaw or tooth pain along with facial swelling, high fever, shaking chills, a severe headache, or feeling faint?
Yes, I do have those symptoms.
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.