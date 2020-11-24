Blood in the Urine in Women

Seeing blood in your urine can be a scary thing. This guide will walk you through several questions about your symptoms. Based on your answers, you will learn about the causes of the blood in your urine and what actions you should take.

This guide is informational and not intended to replace the evaluation and advice of a health care professional.

Sometimes blood from the vagina or rectum can be in the urine. This guide addresses blood in your urine that is not coming from another source.

