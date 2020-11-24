Persistent Knee Swelling in the Adult

Welcome to this Decision Guide about persistent knee swelling. We're sorry to hear you have this problem!

The goal of this guide is to provide information while awaiting evaluation with your doctor for persistent knee swelling or for additional information after you have seen him or her. Please keep in mind that this guide is not intended to replace a face-to-face evaluation with your doctor.

First, some background information about this guide and about knee swelling:

Knee swelling may develop for a number of reasons. If you have new, unexplained knee swelling that followed a significant injury or you have fever, this guide is not the best place to start! See your doctor first. Ligament tears, cartilage damage and fracture can follow trauma and may require urgent treatment; this is particularly true if you are unable to bear weight.

This decision guide will focus on persistent knee swelling -- that is, knee swelling lasting more than two or three weeks.

You'll be asked a series of questions and depending on your answers, information will be provided and additional questions asked until the conclusion.

So, let's get started.

Would you like to get information related to your own situation? Or would you rather start with some general information about knee swelling?

General information about knee swelling

Information specific to my situation