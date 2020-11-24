Bleeding or spotting between periods is a common problem. Changes in the balance of female hormones or physical changes in a woman's reproductive organs are the most common causes. This decision guide will ask you questions about your symptoms and help to explain what your symptoms could mean.

This guide is informational and not intended to replace the evaluation and advice of a health care professional.

Information in this guide is for women who have regularly spaced menstrual periods but also notice bleeding episodes in between these regularly spaced periods. If your bleeding pattern doesn't include regularly spaced periods, you will probably find more pertinent information in either the Irregular or Skipped Menstrual Periods Guide or Bleeding After Menopause Guide.

Click here to begin the Bleeding Between Menstrual Periods Guide.