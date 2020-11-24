Many parents worry that their baby is constipated, which can happen for many reasons. Sometimes, however, babies are not really constipated, but just have their own way of pooping. Answering the following questions will help you understand more about constipation in infants, its causes and some ways to prevent and treat it. For questions about constipation in children, please visit our Constipation in Children Guide. Click here to begin.

Constipation sometimes can be a sign of a more serious problem. Along with having infrequent stools, does your baby have any of these symptoms? extremely fussy

seems to be in pain (a baby may show this by pulling up its legs or arching its back)

vomiting, especially any green vomit

blood in the stool

a belly that seems much larger than usual. Yes, my baby has one or more of these symptoms. No, my baby does not have any of these symptoms.

Some babies have soft stools but not very often. This is normal. Call your doctor if you are concerned.

Sometimes formula can be constipating for babies. Constipation is not caused by the iron that is in formula. You should never switch to a low-iron formula unless your doctor specifically tells you to do so. Iron is important for your baby's growth and development. Click here to continue.

Switching from breastmilk to formula causes some babies to become constipated. Call to discuss this with your doctor. Usually the stools will become soft after a few days on the formula, as your baby gets used to this new food. If it doesn't, your doctor can suggest some ways to help relieve the constipation. Constipation is not caused by the iron that is in formula. You should never switch to a low-iron formula unless your doctor specifically tells you to do so. Iron is important for your baby's growth and development. Click here to continue.

Rice cereal can be constipating for some babies. Other cereals, such as oatmeal or barley, do not seem to cause constipation. Click here to continue.

Rice cereal can be constipating for some babies. Try switching to another single-grain cereal, such as oatmeal or barley. (Wheat cereal is generally not recommended in the first few months since wheat is a common cause of allergies in children.) Click here to continue.

Bananas can be constipating. Give your baby a variety of fruits and vegetables. Prunes can be especially helpful for constipation. Click here to continue.

Bananas can be constipating. Try giving your baby other kinds of fruits and vegetables. Prunes can be especially helpful for constipation. Click here to continue.

Be sure your baby is getting enough fluids and fiber, found in foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Click here to continue.

Switching from strained baby foods to solid table foods can cause constipation. Be sure your baby is getting enough fluids and fiber, found in foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Click here to continue.

That's great. Cow's milk can be constipating and is not recommended before an infant's first birthday because it causes iron deficiency (low iron) in some children. Click here to continue.

Cow's milk can be constipating for children. Starting cow's milk before one year of age increases the risk of iron-deficiency (low iron). It is recommended that you give your baby breastmilk or formula until after his or her first birthday. Click here to continue.

You have answered all the questions about things that can cause constipation in infants and have heard about ways to treat and prevent constipation. We hope this information has been helpful to you. Call your doctor if your baby's constipation does not improve after changing the diet as discussed above, or if your baby gets worse in any way. You should also call the doctor if you'd already made the changes in your baby's diet before doing this decision guide, or if you have any other questions about your baby's bowel habits.

Call your doctor. In rare cases, constipation is a sign of an intestinal problem called Hirschsprung's disease, in which the colon doesn't have the nerves it needs to push out the stool, or another serious problem.