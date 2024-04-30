Leg Swelling (Edema), New Onset

Welcome to our health decision guide for people with new leg swelling, also called "lower extremity edema." We're sorry to hear you have this problem!

You may have noticed new swelling in any part of one or both legs, this includes feet and ankles. If you've had foot, ankle, and/or leg swelling for a while, this guide may still be useful, but the focus will be on new symptoms.

There are a number of causes of lower extremity edema. This guide will cover some of the most common, but it is not exhaustive; rarer causes will not be covered. In addition, keep in mind that there could be more than one cause of swelling.

This guide is not intended to replace a face-to-face meeting with your doctor about your symptoms. Many causes of leg and foot swelling require an in-person examination and testing to diagnose. However, this guide may be particularly helpful while awaiting a visit to your doctor or after your initial evaluation.

Okay, let's get started.