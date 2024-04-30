Leg Swelling (Edema), New Onset
Welcome to our health decision guide for people with new leg swelling, also called "lower extremity edema." We're sorry to hear you have this problem!
You may have noticed new swelling in any part of one or both legs, this includes feet and ankles. If you've had foot, ankle, and/or leg swelling for a while, this guide may still be useful, but the focus will be on new symptoms.
There are a number of causes of lower extremity edema. This guide will cover some of the most common, but it is not exhaustive; rarer causes will not be covered. In addition, keep in mind that there could be more than one cause of swelling.
This guide is not intended to replace a face-to-face meeting with your doctor about your symptoms. Many causes of leg and foot swelling require an in-person examination and testing to diagnose. However, this guide may be particularly helpful while awaiting a visit to your doctor or after your initial evaluation.
The reasons for swelling in just one leg are not the same as the causes of swelling in both legs.
Do you have swelling of just one foot, ankle, and/or leg? (Also answer yes if one side is much more swollen than the other side.)
Yes, the swelling is just on one side.
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.