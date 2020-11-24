Unexplained Weight Gain in Children and Teens

Weight gain in children, as in adults, is usually due to eating more or exercising less.

It can be caused by an illness or medication, though this is not common.

If your child has gained weight and you don't know why, you should call your doctor. This decision guide doesn't take the place of and shouldn't delay that call, but it will give you an idea of the questions your doctor may ask and the tests that he or she may order.

