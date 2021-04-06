Sore Throat in Adults

Sore throats are very common and usually resolve without specific treatment.

Of the infections that cause sore throat, viral infections are most common. Less often, you may have a bacterial infection called strep throat.

Infections are not the only cause of sore throats. Allergies causing nasal congestion with mouth breathing and acid reflux are two non-infectious causes of sore throat.

Rarely, a sore throat can be a sign of a serious disorder that needs immediate medical attention. Certain causes of a sore throat could block off your airway and stop your breathing if left untreated.

Do you have one or more of the following symptoms:

shortness of breath

such severe pain that you cannot swallow

drooling?

Yes, I am experiencing one or more of these symptoms.

No, I do not have these symptoms.