Vomiting or Nausea in Children
Nausea with or without vomiting is common in children. Most of the time, the cause is not serious. The symptoms usually go away in a day or two and can be managed at home. However, there are times when you should alert your child's doctor immediately.
Nausea or vomiting associated with one or more of the following symptoms should prompt an immediate call to the doctor's office:
severe abdominal pain
a bad headache
a stiff neck
fever of 102F (39C) or greater
frequent diarrhea
appears dehydrated
not making urine.
Vomiting that seems to be getting worse or that lasts more than one to two days also should be discussed with your doctor.
If your child is older than one year, this health decision guide will help you understand more about what usually causes children to vomit, and help you know when you should contact your pediatrician for medical care. Please note, this guide is not meant to take the place of a visit to your pediatrician's office.
Your child is vomiting and you are concerned.
When your child vomits, is it a greenish-yellow color, does it contain any blood, or does it look like coffee grounds?
Yes, this describes my child's vomit.
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.