Vomiting or Nausea in Children

Nausea with or without vomiting is common in children. Most of the time, the cause is not serious. The symptoms usually go away in a day or two and can be managed at home. However, there are times when you should alert your child's doctor immediately.

Nausea or vomiting associated with one or more of the following symptoms should prompt an immediate call to the doctor's office:

severe abdominal pain

a bad headache

a stiff neck

fever of 102F (39C) or greater

frequent diarrhea

appears dehydrated

not making urine.

Vomiting that seems to be getting worse or that lasts more than one to two days also should be discussed with your doctor.

If your child is older than one year, this health decision guide will help you understand more about what usually causes children to vomit, and help you know when you should contact your pediatrician for medical care. Please note, this guide is not meant to take the place of a visit to your pediatrician's office.

