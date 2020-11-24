Breast Lumps
Any time you discover a new breast lump, you should always make an appointment with a health professional.
While waiting for your appointment, proceed with our Health Decision Guide. You will be asked a short series of questions and your answers will direct you to information most pertinent to you.
Breast lumps commonly occur in women, especially during their reproductive years, the years between puberty and menopause. When there are multiple small lumps, they are almost always benign.
While a single lump is a little more concerning, most lumps discovered no matter what your age are still more likely to be benign than malignant.
Some changes in the breast are associated with a greater risk that the lump may be more serious.
Have you noticed any of the following changes in one or both of your breasts
indentations in the shape or skin of your breast
dimpling of the skin of your breast
nipple retraction (your nipple looks like it is being pulled into the breast itself)?
Yes, I have noticed one or more of these changes.
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.