Any time you discover a new breast lump, you should always make an appointment with a health professional.

While waiting for your appointment, proceed with our Health Decision Guide. You will be asked a short series of questions and your answers will direct you to information most pertinent to you.

Breast lumps commonly occur in women, especially during their reproductive years, the years between puberty and menopause. When there are multiple small lumps, they are almost always benign.

While a single lump is a little more concerning, most lumps discovered no matter what your age are still more likely to be benign than malignant.

