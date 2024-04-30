Crying in Infants
All babies cry. They may cry for as long as a few hours each day. Crying is how babies communicate their feelings or needs. Your baby may cry because he has a wet diaper or is hungry. Or it may be that he just wants you to hold him. You may know what your baby wants by the sound, pattern, or length of his cry. However, at times he may seem to cry for no reason at all.
This health decision guide will help you understand why your baby may be crying, and what you can do about it. Unless you are prompted to seek emergency care, you can proceed through the guide -- even if you have placed a call to your pediatrician's office.
A baby's cry can be an important clue that something serious is bothering him, such as sickness or an unrecognized injury.
Does your crying baby have any of these symptoms?
Vomiting
Limp or very weak appearing
Fever (a rectal temperature of 100.4 degrees F or higher)
Holding, hitting, or scratching his head
Not wanting to eat or drink
Dry diaper for more than six hours
No recent bowel movement
Not moving one or more parts of his body normally
Crying more or louder when he moves an arm or leg
A finger or toe that is red or swollen
Yes, my baby has one or more of these symptoms.
