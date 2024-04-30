Crying in Infants

All babies cry. They may cry for as long as a few hours each day. Crying is how babies communicate their feelings or needs. Your baby may cry because he has a wet diaper or is hungry. Or it may be that he just wants you to hold him. You may know what your baby wants by the sound, pattern, or length of his cry. However, at times he may seem to cry for no reason at all.

This health decision guide will help you understand why your baby may be crying, and what you can do about it. Unless you are prompted to seek emergency care, you can proceed through the guide -- even if you have placed a call to your pediatrician's office.

Click here to begin.