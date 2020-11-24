Unexplained Weight Loss in Children and Teens
Weight loss in children is always concerning. The only exception is when overweight children lose weight under a doctor's supervision.
Any unexplained weight loss in a child warrants a call to the doctor. This decision guide does not replace that call and should not delay it, but will give you an idea of some of the questions the doctor will have, and what tests or treatments may be ordered.
Children lose weight when they are either not getting enough calories or are burning up more calories than usual due to illness or other reasons. Let's look at the possible causes of weight loss in your child.
Along with the weight loss, does your child have any of the following?
- Fever
- Vomiting and/or diarrhea
- Cough, sore throat, ear pain or chest pain
- Decreased urination
- Increased sleepiness
No, my child does not have any of these.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.